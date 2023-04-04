The Australian GP radio message that underlined Alonso’s genius

Just moments after being spun out of third place by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at the chaotic final standing restart - which led to Sunday’s race being stopped for a third time - Alonso was able to immediately recite F1’s rule book and refer to the principle that was applied at last year’s red-flagged British Grand Prix.

“Stupid rule! How the hell you can put a red flag before?” the Aston Martin driver said over team radio.

“Maybe it’s because we don’t complete a lap, we go back to the same positions. It happened in Silverstone.”

Alonso’s race engineer Chris Cronin responded: “Yes, we’re looking at that mate. We’re on that. We’re already on that. Just get the car back. Do you think there’s damage?”

Alonso replied: “Nah, it’s okay. The car is okay.”

The two-time world champion added: “Check this immediately. They should do it. They should ******* do it.”

As it turned out, Alonso was correct. This was because the entire field had not completed the first sector of the lap before the third and final red flag.

Article 57.3 of the sporting regulations states: "In all cases the order will be taken at the last point at which it was possible to determine the position of all cars."

This rule was also applied for the standing restart at Silverstone last year following Zhou Guanyu’s terrifying first-lap shunt.

Race control confirmed the order of the cars for the final processional lap to the chequered flag behind the Safety Car would be the same as the grid for the previous restart, but with the crashed cars removed.

As Alonso was still able to continue despite having dropped to P11, he took the rolling restart in third place, meaning he sealed his third consecutive podium finish.

The message highlighted Alonso’s remarkable capacity to think of any possible outcome he can take advantage of and benefit from.