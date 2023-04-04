F1 tyres explained: What are hard and soft compounds?

Key types of F1 tyre:

- the quickest, but also the quickest to wear out, so they are useful for short bursts. Medium - somewhere between soft and hard, these are often used as the start of a race before a team then switches its tactic.

- somewhere between soft and hard, these are often used as the start of a race before a team then switches its tactic. Hard - The most durable tyre is useful for race strategy options, but has the least grip for one-lap speed.

Wet weather types of F1 tyre:

Intermediate - designed to be used on minor standing water.

Wet - designed to be used in the wettest, most difficult conditions.

What are the rules for tyres at F1 races?

Pirelli, the only tyre supplier in F1 since 2011, choose three types of compound which every team must use. Their decision depends on the circuit, the expected conditions, and the degradation.

Teams can choose up to 11 types of tyres to be used across the entire weekend. This is a reduction from 13 in 2022.

Drivers must use two dry tyre compounds in a dry race, meaning they must pit at least once.

Teams must use two sets during each practice session. This leaves seven sets left for qualifying and the grand prix (one of which must be a soft tyre for Q3).

Four sets of intermediate tyres, and three sets of wet tyres, are also allowed at every weekend.

Teams cannot share their tyre allocation between drivers.