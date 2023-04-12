Vettel doesn’t rule out F1 return: ‘It’s difficult to know what will happen..."

Vettel called time on his illustrious F1 career at the end of 2022, paving way for Fernando Alonso’s arrival at Aston Martin.

The German’s departure proved to be untimely given Aston Martin’s rapid progress over the winter, going from the sixth-best team to the second-best in F1 2023.

Talking at a media event for Bio Bienen Apfel - an environmental project which Vettel is an ambassador for - Vettel was asked about his decision to quit F1 and whether he could return.

“I think it’s very difficult to know what will happen next year,” he said. “I don’t regret [leaving F1]. The first thing, of course, is joy, which is more important than anything else.

“I know the team very well from the last few years and I’m happy that they are doing so well.

“That 2023 was going to be a better year than last season I think was obvious, because last year was pretty bad, so it was expected.

“Of course, you never know what the others are doing, but it was going to be better.

“But no matter what’s happening now, I thought it through and made my decision, regardless of how things might have gone this year.”

Vettel admitted that he was “happy” for Alonso - the man he fought for the 2010 and 2012 titles - given that the Spaniard hasn’t tasted front-running machinery in a decade.

"I’m happy for him,” he added. “I think there were actually many years where he didn’t have a good car, and yes, now he’s living that second spring or honeymoon."