Charles Leclerc reveals his best friend on the F1 grid

Leclerc and Gasly attended the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament together.

"I'm actually with my best friend in Pierre Gasly," said Leclerc.

"We race on track, but we're also good friends outside of the track.

“Sport has very strong values and it's amazing to see such a big sport event here in Monaco."

Monesgasque driver Leclerc was at home at the tennis tournament.

Frenchman Gasly may enjoy a friendship with Leclerc but his relationship with Esteban Ocon, his teammate and fellow countryman, is being constantly analysed.

When Gasly left AlphaTauri to join Alpine last summer, he was pairing up with Ocon in an all-French combo.

But their friendship, which went back to childhood, had endured a rocky spell.

“We are never going to be best friends,” Ocon said at the start of this season. “But the important thing is to keep the flow going together, which creates debate and solutions with the team and that’s how it’s been in motorsport forever.”