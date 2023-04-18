Vettel tipped for ‘surprise comeback’, but not as a driver

The four-time world champion called time on his illustrious F1 career at the end of the 2022 season following two difficult campaigns with Aston Martin.

Vettel recently refused to categorically rule out a sensational return to the F1 grid, but insisted he doesn’t “regret” retiring amid Aston Martin’s incredible turnaround.

However, Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz does not believe we will see Vettel making a retirement U-Turn.

“We may well see a surprise comeback of Sebastian Vettel this year, but it won’t be as a driver,” Kravitz said.

“I truly believe he has decided not to drive anymore and as a man of integrity, as I know he is, I don’t think he is going to disappoint everybody by going ‘ahh, do you know what, I wasn’t sincere in that, here we go, I am coming back as a driver’.

“And everybody will go ‘hang on, we said goodbye to you’.”

Instead, Kravitz suggested that Vettel could be interested in returning to the F1 paddock in some form of advisory role in the future, possibly as Helmut Marko’s replacement at Red Bull.

“Possibly Audi, maybe, but I kind of think he will come back to Red Bull,” Kravitz said.

“I think he will replace Helmut Marko, that is more likely. As the sort of motorsport advisor.”