Sir Lewis Hamilton teased: “Did you get an invite to King Charles’ Coronation?”

“My immigration officer asked a question about you,” Kravitz said at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

“If he’s a Sir, does that mean he gets an invitation to King Charles’ Coronation?

“It’s a good question! Do you?”

Hamilton, taken aback, replied: “I have no idea, mate.

“I have no idea, I don’t see my mail.”

Kravitz: “You probably do!”

Hamilton: “I haven’t seen my mail in years.”

Kravitz: “You probably did get an invitation.”

Hamilton: “It would be kind of neat, if I did. If I didn’t, that’s okay.

“I’ll have [the Coronation] live on my phone mid-engineering.”

The Coronation takes place on Saturday - shortly before qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton received his knighthood two years ago at Windsor Castle.

Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham were the first three F1 drivers to earn a knighthood.