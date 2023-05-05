Red Bull unveil RB19 with custom livery in F1 Miami Grand Prix paddock

The RB19 of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will feature a unique design which was created by an F1 fan.

Red Bull announced the competition at the start of this season, encouraging fans to create their own designs for the RB19's livery. One fortunate fan will see their design come to life at each of the three grands prix in the United States this year.

Miami is the first of those, meaning Verstappen and Perez will have this striking new look.

Scroll down for the first images of the RB19's custom livery from the Miami paddock...

Red Bull will be hot favourites to extend their domination of the early rounds of 2023.

They have won all four grands prix this year so far, twice through reigning champion Verstappen and twice through his teammate Perez.

It means that the fiercest competition for Verstappen - who is seeking a third championship in a row - will actually come from the other Red Bull driver.

How Red Bull cope with the intense competition between their own duo remains to be seen, but is sure to be a key issue in Miami this weekend, particularly after Perez edged Verstappen to victory in Baku last weekend.