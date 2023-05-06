Verstappen suffered an oversteer moment during the high-speed section during the first part of the lap.

The Dutchman abandoned his lap as a result, while Sergio Perez claimed provisional pole position ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen left it late - as did the rest of the field - to return to the track for their final runs.

However, no one had the chance to improve their times due to Charles Leclerc’s crash which resulted in a red flag and a premature end to Q3.

It means Verstappen will start Sunday’s race from ninth on the grid, with teammate and championship rival Perez on pole.

Speaking to Sky after the session, Verstappen said: “That was definitely a mistake of mine, trying to put it on the limit and made a mistake, had to abort the lap but then you have to rely on a bit of luck that there’s not going to be a red flag.

“It can happen on a street circuit so just a bit upset with myself.”

It means that Perez could lead the F1 drivers’ championship for the first time in his career should he convert pole into the win.

Looking ahead to the race, Verstappen conceded “it’s going to be tough” to recover, eyeing second as a result.

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “I made it difficult for myself. Minimum P2.

“There are a few cars between us [and Perez].”