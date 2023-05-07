Perez claimed pole position for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, a week after winning in Baku to solidify his own challenge for his teammate Max Verstappen’s championship.

Verstappen qualified ninth in Miami but has claimed he can finish the grand prix “at least” P2.

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023 Video of Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

Ex-F1 driver Schumacher told Sky before Miami qualifying: “Sergio Perez drove strongly in Azerbaijan. He also has the potential to be faster than Max Verstappen here and there.

“But I believe with regard to the world championship fight that he does not have the consistency of Verstappen.

“He sometimes makes a mistake under pressure when he's not so happy with the car.

“Verstappen doesn't make those mistakes and so I think he'll be the better driver over the course of the year.

“There are many rumours circulating in the paddock about Perez's future.

“Red Bull would have options: there is a Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo is still there and there are also enough drivers on the market.

“If there is a disturbed relationship between Verstappen and Perez, then it would make sense to part ways with the Mexican.

“If you look closely, you can see that the teammates don't get along well.

“And if a team has two drivers who don't harmonise with each other, then that's a big disadvantage for the team in the end.”

Red Bull have won every grand prix of 2023 so far, meaning the biggest threat to Verstappen claiming a third consecutive championship will be his teammate Perez.

Their relationship was scrutinised after their public bust-up at the end of 2022, when Verstappen ignored team orders to assist Perez citing an incident from months previous when his teammate’s crash scuppered his own session.