Will Brad Pitt drive a Mercedes?

The car used in the movie will be made by Mercedes, yes.

“Mercedes have adapted an F2 car,” Sky’s Ted Kravitz said. “They helped put the extra F1-style bodywork on it.

“So, essentially, it’s a Mercedes F2 car dressed up in a movie-style to make it look like an F1 car.”

Will Brad Pitt drive in real F1 sessions?

No. Definitely not.

Firstly, he obviously doesn’t have a licence and it would be impossible on safety grounds.

However, he will drive at genuine F1 weekends for filming.

“They will start doing it at circuits,” Kravitz said. “Not at a live lap, because they will be the only ones on track.”

He has already filmed at the Paul Ricard circuit, French media report.

Will Brad Pitt drive at F1 British Grand Prix?

Yes, that’s the plan. But on his own, with nobody else on track, at some point during the weekend.

The purpose is to make use of a genuine crowd and atmosphere.

“If you’re in the background at Silverstone, then wave and you’ll be in the movie,” joked Kravitz.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s role?

He is the co-producer of the movie and said: “I'm focused right now on making sure the script is where it needs to be.

“So that's where all the time currently is going. It is making sure we've got a really great and diverse cast.

“It is [director Joe Kosinski]'s focus to make sure that we're as embedded into this sport as possible, and it's current.

“And for me, it's to make sure that it's authentic and that all of you and racing fans see its authenticity and say this is believable.

“We also want to have a view of racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV and generally just a really cool sport.

“So, I'm spending a lot of time right now helping Joe and the team get the script right, and that's an amazing process. I'm really enjoying it.”

What is the movie called?

‘Apex’ is the name reported by Las Motorsport although this remains unconfirmed.

We reckon it should be called ‘Pitt Stop’...

Who else is involved it the film?

Joseph Kosinski, the director behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, is directing this too.

Apple have bought the rights to show the film in a deal worth a reported £125m.

What is the storyline?

It remains unconfirmed but, reportedly, Pitt’s character will be ageing racer who comes out of retirement for one last shot at glory.

Who are the other actors?

Damson Idris will play Pitt’s co-star, according to Deadline, but this is also unconfirmed.