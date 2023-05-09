Horner wary of Merc, Ferrari upgrades: “If they do have a B-spec car then…”

Red Bull have dominated the opening five races of F1 2023, taking four 1-2 finishes.

While Red Bull have flourished, both Mercedes and Ferrari have gone backwards relative to last year.

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023 Video of Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

Aston Martin have often been the second-fastest team this year, with Fernando Alonso taking four podiums.

One issue for Red Bull is that they have significantly less development time available following their breach of F1’s financial regulations for 2021.

Mercedes, in particular, are planning a substantial upgrade for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola later this month, although Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have downplayed it.

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast after the Miami Grand Prix, Horner believes “things can change quite quickly” if either of Mercedes or Ferrari introduced a “B-spec car”

"I don’t know. It's still a long season and [Mercedes] have got a lot of development time available to them."

"Let's see I keep hearing of massive upgrades for Mercedes coming and significant ones for Ferrari."

"So, you know, if they do have a B-spec car then, you know, things can change quite quickly."

Horner praised his team for doing a “very effective” and “very efficient” job amid the budget cap restrictions.

“Of course, we have the restrictions in the development tools that we have imposed on us this year but I think the team are doing a very effective, very efficient job,” he added.

“They’re using the time that we have effectively.”