Lewis Hamilton super-fan earns £719,000 by selling rare F1 merchandise on Netflix show
A fan of Lewis Hamilton’s has got rich overnight by selling an extremely rare piece of merchandise on a Netflix show.
‘King of Collectibles: the Goldin Touch’ is a series where people buy and sell rare or unusual items, sometimes for huge prices.
Jean-Nicolas Gagnon, a 16-year-old from Canada, is featured because he owns the only 2020 Topps Chrome F1 Superfractor 1/1 Lewis Hamilton card in the world, CTV News report.
He acquired the card by chance, by buying a regular $50 (£40) pack.
Hamilton has signed the super-rare card, the show says, which dramatically increased its value.
The owner and his father were informed that a private buyer wanted to purchase the collector’s item for $750,000 (£599,000).
“When I heard that amount, I almost fell backwards," said the father.
"I never thought a little piece of cardboard could be worth that much."
Final Sale Price: $900,000— Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 1, 2022
An all-time record for any @F1 card. pic.twitter.com/F5YEJOZhFK
But a new buyer, Armando Gutierrez, then enters the show and makes the owners a new offer - which they accepted.
The sale was later disclosed as $900,000 (£718,623).
It is an all-time record for an F1 card.
"I'm your favourite son," Jean-Nicolas told his dad.