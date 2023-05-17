Drive to Survive has played an integral role in F1’s recent growth, particularly in the United States.

However, over the years, the series has been criticised for exaggerating or even twisting the truth, resulting in Max Verstappen’s non-participation in a number of the seasons.

Last year, Hamilton was the first to make the Kardashian comparison.

“I mean, it feels like a bit of a Kardashian show happening here,” Hamilton said.

“It’s pretty hilarious, some of the stuff that I’ve heard over the past few days has been so entertaining. I’m sure it’ll all be on Netflix, it’s going to be great.”

Speaking to the Financial Times, Horner agreed with Hamilton regarding Drive to Survive.

“I think with the audience that we’ve attracted probably not,” Horner said. “I mean, we are now the Kardashians on wheels.

“I mean you’re just looking for Guenther Steiner to lose it, or for my friend Toto [Wolff] and I to have a little bit of jousting.”

Horner was keen to point out the importance of the series and the impact it’s had on the sport.

“It gets you behind the scenes to know the personalities of the drivers a little more and exposes the characters,” he explained.

“And it’s not just about the front of the field. It’s about the trials and tribulations that go on down the grid, at the back of the grid, what they’re fighting for.

“So I think that’s the dynamic that it has completely changed, and F1, to a degree, it is a bit of a soap opera. I mean the way it operates, the characters involved, the money involved, the politics. There’s so much going on in the sport outside of the cars driving for two hours on a Sunday afternoon.”