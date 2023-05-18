Leclerc has been tipped as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton even though the seven-time world champion is expected to sign a new deal in the coming months.

The Monegasque stated previously that he’s “fully focused” on winning with Ferrari, insisting he’s not held talks with Toto Wolff.

Ferrari have struggled in the opening five races of F1 2023, scoring just one podium finish in Azerbaijan.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Hill doesn’t see any openings for Leclerc elsewhere.

"I think he's rather stuck at Ferrari for a bit," Hill said.

"He's never really been in an extended campaign for the championship. There have been moments that it's been good and then they've faded, and he's also had these blots on his copybook with qualifying, the banzai lap that goes wrong.

"When you look around at the top teams, who they have in their teams, they're probably content with what they've got at the moment - I'm not sure that there's anywhere else for him to go.

"Red Bull, I doubt it. Mercedes, I'm sure that Toto will be sticking with Lewis until Lewis decides that he's not going to race anymore, and I think Charles is the perfect fit for Ferrari.

"So I think he's there for the long term, until they give him a car that he can go for a championship with.”

Hill thinks Leclerc is “better off where he is” but suggested Aston Martin could be an option if they continue their upwards trajectory.

"Aston Martin are a coming team," he added. "Possibly, if it continues to be dire at Ferrari, then maybe he'll look elsewhere, but I think he's better off where he is."