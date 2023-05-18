PICTURED: Horrific flooding leaves F1 paddock under water in Imola

Así se encuentra hoy el TV compound en el Autódromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (sede del GP de Emilia-Romaña).#EmiliaRomagnaGP #ImolaGP #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/SRGNsUj5Sf — La Tribuna Deportiva (@Armandrums86) May 16, 2023

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better known as Imola, was hit hard by the extreme weather that is currently engulfing large parts of Italy.

Latest images and footage from the few people who reached the circuit show the damage.

The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, was cancelled on Wednesday.

Nine people have died and thousands more evacuated from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy due to flooding.

This is Ferrari’s home race - their HQ, Maranello, is another town in the Emilia Romagna region.

Key F1 staff have been permitted access to the circuit on Thursday to begin the process of moving equipment to Monaco for next weekend’s grand prix, which should not be affected.