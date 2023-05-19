Red Bull used ‘get out of jail card’ to block Drive to Survive footage 

The hit Netflix series has been credited with helping boost F1’s popularity, particularly in the United States, since its debut in 2019.

Drive to Survive has captured some entertaining behind-the-scenes footage over the years, however, it has also drawn criticism for over-dramatising certain aspects.

And Horner admitted he has resorted to using a “get out of jail card” to prevent certain footage from making the final cut.

“What you’ve got to remember is that it’s a TV show,” Horner said in an interview with the Financial Times. “They capture hours and hours of content.

“The problem is they put a microphone on you at the beginning of the day and you forget that they’re there. Then you get to the end of the season and they tend to send you the clips of just you and your team.

“You think ‘Did I really say that? Did I really call someone a ‘See You Next Tuesday'?’ At that point we say ‘you can’t put that in there, there’s a part of the car you can’t show'. That’s the only get out of jail card we have.”

Despite hailing the series, Horner has also sided with comments made by Lewis Hamilton by describing Drive to Survive as “Kardashians on wheels”.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has previously been critical of the series but agreed to feature on the latest season which documented his title-winning campaign in 2022.