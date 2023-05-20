F1 were forced to cancel this weekend’s race at Imola due to heavy flooding in the area.

Verstappen heads an impressive line up of drivers for Team Redline’s Real Races Never Quit event.

F1 cancel Emilia Romagna Grand Prix â Video of F1 cancel Emilia Romagna Grand Prix â

During his free time away from F1, the Dutchman is a keen sim racer, often representing Team Redline in various online events.

This latest event is due to take place on Sunday at 2:30pm on Team Redline’s Twitch channel.

Verstappen will race alongside the likes of reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, Alpine F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan and Mahindra Formula E driver Oliver Rowland.

Current F2 stars Richard Verschoor, Jak Crawford, Ayumu Iwasa, Isack Hadjar and Enzo Fittipaldi have also been announced for the event.

Ex-Red Bull junior Antonio Felix da Costa will also be in action on Sunday.

Australian Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen is also listed to race.