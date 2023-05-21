Bernie Ecclestone net worth: Ex-F1 boss boasts increased fortune in 2023

He was included on the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List, the authority for wealth in the UK.

Ecclestone was named as the 73rd richest person in the UK, an increase of one place since 2022.

The former supremo of F1 sold up to Liberty Media in 2016 for a reported $8 billion.

But, now aged 92, he still retains astonishing wealth.

Even Ecclestone’s ex-wife, Slavia, appears on the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

She is worth £730m, making her the UK’s 234th richest individual!

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is at No2 on the wealthy list, with a net worth of £29.688 billion.

His wealth increased by £23.613 billion in the space of one year, rocketing him from No27 to No2 on the Rich List.

Ratcliffe owns one-third of the Mercedes F1 team.