Reports earlier this week claimed Ferrari had made a £40m contract offer to Hamilton in a bid to lure him away from Mercedes, but the rumours were rubbished ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton - whose current deal expires at the end of the season - also dismissed the reports, revealing he is close to finalising an extension with Mercedes.

While Brundle said he would “love” to see Hamilton race for Ferrari, he admitted such a move ultimately makes “no sense”.

“With my F1 cap on I’d love to see Lewis in Ferrari, and go there and try do a Michael Schumacher and win a championship there, I think it would be wonderful story for next year,” he said.

"I even know where the rumour came from, it’s all been a bit mischievous, but I can’t tell you that. It makes no sense for him to step away from Mercedes-Benz at this time.

"I’ve negotiated a lot of Formula 1 contracts for myself and for other drivers and I’ve never seen an accurate figure in the media yet, by some margin, including my own contract. These numbers get banded about.”

Brundle also suggested there has been a shift in the dynamic at Mercedes given the impressive performances of George Russell since his arrival at the German manufacturer.

"It is a little bit different at Mercedes now, they’ve got George, George is a potential Champion, they’re not just leaning on Lewis now, so I think the dynamics might have changed in the negations,” he explained.

“But Lewis is box office, he transcends this sport far more than any other driver.”