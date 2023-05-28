Rain overnight and thunderstorms forecast ahead of F1 Monaco Grand Prix

The F1 commentator has reported that it rained overnight and it is a grey morning in Monaco.

Thunderstorms are forecast for lunchtime, he said, meaning the grand prix could play out amid interesting conditions.

Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix? Video of Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

The grand prix is due to begin at 2pm UK time.

The FIA expect a 20% chance of rain during the race itself, De Telegraaf report.

Max Verstappen will start from pole position, with Red Bull teammate and championship rival Sergio Perez starting last after crashing during qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton, who also crashed in qualifying, will begin fifth.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso will likely be the biggest threat to Verstappen on Sunday.

But the weather, should the forecasts follow through, could become an unexpected hurdle.