BBC F1 commentator sacked by Formula E over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ 

Nicholls, who has also featured on the Netflix F1 series Drive to Survive, was dismissed from his role as lead commentator for the all-electric Formula E championship after a complaint prompted an investigation overseen by an independent body.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

It has emerged that three women, including a younger member of Formula E staff who was in a relationship with Nicholls, claimed to have been touched inappropriately.

According to a report in the Times, two of the complaints were made by witnesses of the behaviour, rather than those affected.

A Formula E spokesperson said: “Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behaviour received about Jack Nicholls. Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls’s contract to provide race commentary was terminated.”

Nicholls added: “Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable. I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

Nicholls has been replaced by veteran commentator Ben Edwards for the remaining seven races of the current Formula E season.

Nicholls stepped aside from the BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage of last weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Production company IMG, who provide the coverage to the BBC, continues to employ Nicholls.