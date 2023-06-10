Horner and Wolff’s rivalry intensified during the 2021 season when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went head-to-head for the title.

The duo often exchanged a war of words in the media as their two drivers battled it out for the title.

There’s no love lost between the pair, with scenes in Netflix documentary Drive to Survive highlighting this.

When discussing concerns about porpoising at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix, raised by Wolff, Horner told the Mercedes boss: “”Well change your car. You’ve got a problem. Change your fucking car.”

Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, Horner was asked about the state of his relationship with Wolff.

“I think he’s blocked,” Horner said before laughing.

“It’s fine. I mean look, there’s healthy competition, and it’s good to have rivalry in sport.

“They did a lot of winning, they’re a great team, and now we’re doing our thing and we’re tending not to look behind and looking forward.”

“It’s not really about Toto. It’s about Ferrari, about Aston Martin. And he’s no doubt got his challenges, so I’ll let him focus on those.

“It’s boring if everybody just loves each other and whatever. You’ve got to have a rivalry and it’s got to fire people up.”