‘Max Verstappen doesn’t have to emulate Michael Schumacher to be an F1 great’

Verstappen is on course to win his third consecutive drivers’ championship in F1 2023, pulling 53 points clear of Sergio Perez.

Schumacher won two of his seven titles with Benetton before switching to Ferrari, where he enjoyed a plethora of success.

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023 Video of Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

Similarly, Lewis Hamilton won a title with McLaren before his incredible run with Mercedes between 2014 and 2021.

Herbert - who was teammates with Schumacher in the mid-1990s - gave his opinion on Verstappen’s potential legacy in F1.

“Verstappen doesn’t have to move and win with another team to be considered great. Michael Schumacher did with Benetton and Mercedes,” Herbert told OLBG.

“But whatever car you are in, the elite like Verstappen or Hamilton will be able to perform in any car they are given.

“If he moved to another team the car has still got to give him the chance of him winning a race and a title. We know Lewis Hamilton can be equal to Max Verstappen if they are in the same equipment.

“It is not a fair thing to say that Verstappen can only be considered one of the great unless he is in another car.”