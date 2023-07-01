Norris starred once again at the Red Bull Ring, securing third on the grid behind the two Red Bulls.

The McLaren driver remained in third before dropping down the order to 10th on Lap 1.

Originally, it seemed Norris was caught out by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s intense duel for the lead of the race, with their battle allowing Nico Hulkenberg to move up to second.

Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying, Norris explained how his car went into anti-stall and ‘cost him everything’.

“I just got a bit sideways and just went into anti-stall and I was revving in Turn 3,” he said. “So that cost me everything. I don't know why it happened.

“My Turn 3 was OK, I think. It was obviously quite close, but I just went into anti-stall, so I lost everything.

“I was basically in neutral [revving], watching everyone drive past.”

Norris eventually finished in ninth, but had been on course for a top eight finish - and points - before the closing laps.

He was overtaken by Hulkenberg and George Russell, who opted to switch to the slicks.

Reflecting on the choice to stay out on intermediates, he said: “It was a tough decision. The guys [who pitted] only managed just to get back through on the last lap so it was tough. It's such a difficult one to know.

“You can look like heroes. Either way, it's not like a 'yes' or 'no' answer. I'm happy with our decision of staying out.

“If there's a safety car, if there's something, then the other guys look like idiots. This way, we look like idiots.

“It goes and comes your way sometimes. We lost two positions in the last couple of laps, but we already lost it really at Turn 3 on lap one.”