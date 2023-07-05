Approaching the one-year anniversary of the horror crash, with the F1 British Grand Prix returning this weekend, memories of Zhou's incident are fresh.

The Alfa Romeo driver admitted that he was fortunate the survive the terrifying crash.

Four times The Halo SAVED an F1 driver | F1 2022 Crash.Net Video of Four times The Halo SAVED an F1 driver | F1 2022 Crash.Net

He believes that the Halo device saved his life, and he was rescued from a trapped position by the marshals.

The incident also involved Russell, who had clipped Zhou before he flew off the track.

A year later, Mercedes driver Russell has given a wonderful gift to the F1 marshals who helped Zhou in his moment of need.

Joost van Gerwen, one of the marshals, revealed: "Today I was a guest of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

"All the marshals involved in the incident with Zhou last year in Silverstone were invited by George Russell for a tour at the Mercedes AMG F1 Operations Centre.

"It was a great and a once in a lifetime experience. At the end George joined us for a chat and some photos despite his busy schedule in between two back-to-back races.

"My thanks go to Gareth Thomas-Impey for arranging this all and off course to George Russel and the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team."

Returning to Silverstone this weekend, Zhou's crash and the expert reaction from the marshals is sure to be remembered and replayed.