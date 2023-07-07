Leclerc was consigned to his garage for the entirety of second practice at Silverstone after Ferrari discovered an electrical issue on his SF-23 during the lunch break.

“There was a small problem on the car but it’s like this. I think the team has identified what went wrong,” Leclerc said.

“We’ve changed basically everything that was on the car and it should be fine for tomorrow.

"An electrical issue, so it shouldn't have any influence on our weekend, apart from the lack of kilometres and laps in FP2.”

The issue meant Leclerc missed out on valuable dry running ahead of Sunday’s grand prix, with potential rain forecast for Saturday.

“That’s a bit unfortunate because that’s where we normally prepare the race and Sunday seems to be dry, so we’ll go a little bit into the unknown there,” he admitted.

"But tomorrow should be very different with rain around, so let's see.

"In FP1, of course we learnt a few things, then we did all the changes to learn more in FP2 that we couldn't test, so that's a bit of a shame.

"I think we'll come back with the car I had in FP1 as the feeling was pretty good, then learning when you don't drive is pretty difficult."