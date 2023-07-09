Norris finished second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, thrilling his home crowd at Silverstone by overtaking into the lead briefly on the opening lap.

Verstappen, Norris and third-placed Lewis Hamilton came together afterwards in the cooldowm room for an amusing catch-up.

“Worst thing around here is the battery,” Norris told Verstappen.

The reply: “After the restart?”

Norris: “Yes, I had to use overtake so much.”

Verstappen: “Spamming the button!”

Norris: “The Safety Car ruined it. We would have been P2 and P3. Oscar [Piastri] would have overtaken me.”

Verstappen: “I was side by side with Oscar into Copse. I was like ‘don’t understeer, don’t understeer…’”

Norris: “Don’t do like a couple of years ago.”

Hamilton entered and teased Norris: “Rocket ship! Wow!”

Norris joked back: “It doesn’t even look like a Red Bull! It looks like an Aston!”

Hamilton: “When you went through 9 at high speed - wow, bloody hell, I couldn’t believe it. It was just nice to watch.

“Were you far off [Verstappen] in the first stint?”

Verstappen: “Nine seconds.”

After McLaren’s brilliant qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff likened their upgraded car to a Red Bull.