Daniel Ricciardo spins driving Red Bull! Watch footage here

The F1 veteran was behind the wheel of the RB19 for a tyre test, in his role as third driver for the contructors' champions, with team principal Christian Horner watching on.

His run-out did include one minor spin - which you can see below.

“It’s an important test for Pirelli but it’s also going to be great to see him back in a Red Bull car and seeing where he’s at – both on pace and mentally, physically," Horner said.

Ricciardo told us in an exclusive interview at Silverstone: "I’m just taking it all in my stride. I’m very appreciative and excited. I know I’ll be watched. I know it’s not just ‘hey man, go and do some laps for us’.

"Of course at this level everyone’s watching. But there’s no pressure. I’m just treating it as something that’s going to be an amazing experience, something that’s going to spark me again.”

And on Tuesday, maybe even while Ricciardo was driving the RB19 around Silverstone, it was confirmed that he will return next week at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix driving for AlphaTauri, as a replacement for the axed Nyck de Vries.