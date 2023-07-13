Red Bull have enjoyed a dominant start to the 2023 season, winning all 10 races so far, with Verstappen claiming eight of them.

The Dutchman recovered from losing the lead at the start to secure his sixth consecutive victory and Red Bull’s 11th in a row last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Aston Martin started the campaign as Red Bull’s nearest challengers but Mercedes and Ferrari have also taken turns at being the second-fastest team.

A recent upgrade push has transformed McLaren’s pace, with the Woking team emerging as the latest threat to Red Bull at Silverstone.

"It's very confusing to me because every single race weekend, it's someone else [behind],” said Verstappen, who holds a 99-point lead over teammate and closest rival Sergio Perez.

"I think it is because it's so close behind that if you get your car in a little bit of a better window, it works on one particular track.

"So, for me, I don't know what's going to happen in Hungary [the next race] to be honest, who is going to be quick or the second-quickest.

"The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side.

"But again, Hungary is a completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reckons the fluctuations make life “easier”.

"It makes it easier in many respects,” he said. “It means that we just focus on ourselves and it's somebody else every weekend.

"It's interesting to see how the form is moving around and it's so tyre sensitive as well.

"We had another tyre, another construction introduced this weekend [at Silverstone] and that has probably come into play a little as well.”