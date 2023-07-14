Last month, Hamilton suggested the FIA should introduce a date when teams can start development work on next year’s car.

Hamilton voiced his concerns about Red Bull’s advantage in F1, and the fact they can develop next year’s car while not worrying about this year's car amid their strong position.

Unsurprisingly, runaway championship leader Max Verstappen countered Hamilton’s suggestion with a blunt response: “Life is unfair as well…”.

Bottas, who was part of Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, believes the FIA shouldn’t do any more to deliberately hamper a dominant team F1 given that the constructors’ champions already have a limit on aerodynamic testing relative to their rivals as part of the sliding scale.

“I think they deserve it,” Bottas said in an interview with Planet F1. “They’ve done a great job with the car. They seem to have a really strong team overall.

“I don’t see a point of trying to limit someone’s performance. I think already, with the regulations nowadays, if you win the Constructors Championship’, you are already then penalised in terms of wind tunnel time.

“So I think, in the longer term, that will stabilise things. It’s the nature of the sport.

“There are always periods when somebody’s dominating, and so on, so I wouldn’t change anything – it’s the name of the game. The people who build the best car deserve it.”