Vettel called time on his illustrious F1 career at the end of 2022, bowing out with Aston Martin in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, Vettel has enjoyed time away from the sport, only making sporadic appearances.

Vettel’s latest appearance came at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend.

Speaking to Talksport at Goodwood, Vettel confirmed that he had a “very good” talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We'll see, but I have some ideas. I've been to Monaco earlier this year, I had a very good meeting with Stefano [Domenicali].

“Other than obviously the cars directly polluting, F1 has a huge responsibility, because it's a very big event. A lot of people attend, I think you had around 500,000 people at the British Grand Prix last weekend?

“So there's a lot more to it than just the cars, but obviously, the cars, everybody sees them. And it's important that it's headed in the right direction. But yeah, I'm talking, and I have some ideas. And obviously, we'll see what the future brings.”

Vettel admitted that he’s rejected a number of roles so far as he doesn’t want to have a “fixed schedule”.

“And I say no to a lot of things in the first place, because I want to get to know this version of myself that doesn't know in a way what to do, and doesn't have, let's say, a fixed schedule, and is able to look into different things and get inspired,” he added.

“That's still the journey I'm on. I'm spending a lot of time with my kids as well, we've done a bit of travelling as well, in a van. So I do enjoy that.

“But certainly, I also know that I will not be living the life of my kids. It's not going to be my main task. Even though I want to be there for them. But sooner or later, I will probably figure out how to take on a new challenge.”