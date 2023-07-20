A number of reports emerged that two to three F1 teams have exceeded the F1 cost cap for last year.

Red Bull were the only team to break the cost cap in 2021, receiving a fine and restriction on aerodynamic testing.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

Their penalty - or lack of - was heavily criticised by a number of teams including McLaren and Mercedes.

The small nature of the penalty for Red Bull last year led to some talk that teams would deliberately exceed the cost cap as they wouldn’t fear being punished.

Rumours of two or three teams breaking the cap have been downplayed since.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Russell called for stricter punishment, making reference to Red Bull in his answer.

"If anybody has breached any regulation, you want the punishment to represent the crime,” he said.

“There were breaches last year, and clearly the punishment didn't fit the crime. We don't want to see that happen again.

“And if it's a second-time offender, the punishment should be even greater than what it perhaps a fair punishment, if it happens two years in a row.

“I trust the FIA, Mohammed is a great force, and they won't let anybody get away with something that shouldn't have happened under their watch."