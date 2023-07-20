Alpine confirm change of leadership; Laurent Rossi moves to new role

“Rossi will now focus on special projects linked to the transformation of the Group,” Alpine confirmed.

Luca de Meo, Renault Group CEO, said: “I would like to thank Laurent for his unwavering commitment over the last two years at the helm of Alpine.

“Laurent has set out a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand. He has put Alpine in the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals.

“Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and to become a brand of the future.

“Philippe combines a long industry experience, great technical knowledge with the leadership qualities that are key to the success of our project, including the launch of the brand's new vehicles starting next year.

“I fully trust Philippe and his team to take Alpine to new heights.”