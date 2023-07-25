The 2016 F1 champion is at the centre of an amusing theory that, whenever he posts a picture to social media, it results in defeat for the unlucky person he has pictured.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both fell foul of the Rosberg cause in Budapest.

On Saturday Rosberg posted a photo of Verstappen’s Red Bull, before the reigning champion surprisingly lost out on pole position.

On Sunday Rosberg snapped pole-sitter Hamilton’s Mercedes, and just one lap later his former teammate had slipped several places back.

“It’s not cool, not cool at all,” Rosberg reacted to Sky.

“On race weekends I post a photo of a car, then that car goes poorly!

“I need to [hit] the pause button.

“On Saturday I posted Max’s car and he lost in qualifying. On Sunday I posted Lewis’ car and that went completely wrong. That’s the back-story behind this.”

But the Nico Rosberg curse stretches back years and even into other sports.

In the past he has sensationally predicted Charles Leclerc to win the Monaco Grand Prix… then the Ferrari driver withdrew before it even started.

And Rosberg picked Germany to beat England at Euro 2020 - and was also spectacularly wrong.