Runaway championship leaders Red Bull set a new F1 win record at the Hungarian Grand Prix by claiming a 12th in a row as they maintained their victorious start to the 2023 campaign.

Red Bull’s RB19 is unbeaten so far this year, winning all 11 races, though Hamilton was just the second non-Red Bull driver to claim a pole position this season when he topped qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Although he was unable to convert his first pole since 2021 into victory last time out, Hamilton is not completely ruling out a victory before the end of the season.

“At the moment? Not quite sure we can currently compete with their race pace,” the seven-time world champion said.

“There were times in the last race where Max was around eight tenths faster than everyone on a single lap… But never say never."

When asked what his goals are for the rest of the season, Hamilton replied: “My full focus is on to try and secure second [place in the constructors’ championship] for the team.

“I think for everyone back at the factory it means a huge amount for them. While we can’t currently catch the Red Bulls, I think that puts us in a good position for next year.”

The Briton said Mercedes’ performance in Hungary has left the team feeling “optimistic” about their chances at Spa, especially with new upgrades being introduced.

“It was amazing to have that experience on Saturday, it shows that there’s potential in the car and everyone is working incredibly hard to bring performance,” he said.

“I think our end of race pace was very good. We’ve understood what the issue was at the beginning and we’ve got some upgrades here this weekend. The weather is going to be interesting.”

Hamilton added: “As a driver you are constantly battling the inconsistencies with balance, but we are flat-out trying to improve.

“We’re working a lot to analyse where we are and what we can do to try and make those big steps like some of the others, like McLaren and Red Bull often make.

“Hopeful, and have all the faith in the world that we will eventually get there too.”