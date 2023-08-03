The two-time world champion launched a scathing verbal attack on the now-fired Szafnauer for his “slow” and poor handling of contract negotiations last year.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

Alonso was willing to commit to Alpine but the French team’s hesitancy to offer him the two-year deal he desired resulted in the Spaniard jumping ship to Aston Martin following Sebastian Vettel’s decision to retire.

Alonso’s decision to swap teams sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock, particularly given Aston Martin’s competitive struggles at the time.

But an incredible transformation over the winter saw Aston Martin emerge as Red Bull’s closest challengers at the start of 2023. Alonso has scored six podiums in 12 races and sits third in the championship behind the Red Bull pair.

"I don't think I felt disrespected," he told the BBC before Szafnauer's departure was announced. "But it is true it took longer than I thought when we started conversations - I think it was in Australia back in [April] 2022 - about renewing the contract.

"It was just on a very slow pace, and it was not from my side. I was just ready and happy. The 2022 car was a fast car so I was also happy with the performance and the possibilities into the future.

"So that slow pace of conversations and eventually not even putting on paper what we were writing and all these comments about the age and whatever, which they are still doing.

"It is the way they do things. Or the way Otmar does things. Because after this year, he should be quiet. He should not talk at all.

“After the results of Aston Martin and the results he's achieving, he's still talking and still proud of the decision, which is incredible, amazing.”

Asked whether he thinks Alpine underestimated what he brought to the team, the 42-year-old replied: “100%. And still do.”

"When you are doing the best you can every weekend, when I did so many things for Renault as well, you take a little bit personal when someone is doubting your performance or your age or these kinds of things.

"And you just want to prove even extra hard that you are in the best moment of your career. The results, they speak for themselves, and that's the best way.”