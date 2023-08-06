Five F1 drivers who could be ruthlessly replaced in 2024

So, in true ‘silly season’ fashion and no particular order, let’s take a look at some of the drivers on the Formula 1 grid that could lose their seat in 2024, given the way this year has panned out thus far.

Kevin Magnussen

KMag impressed us all with his ‘viking comeback’ in 2022, as coined by Haas boss Gunther Steiner. He was solid in doubling then teammate Mick Schumacher’s points tally over the season, and even miraculously found himself on pole position in Brazil. So, why is he on this particular list?

First and foremost, the Dane is one of a few drivers on contracts set to run out in 2023. That always puts you under the spotlight as to whether you will be safe for the coming season.

This is especially the case when in such direct comparison to your teammate, like Magnussen is to Nico Hulkenberg. Despite four years out of a full-time race seat, the German has been the better of the two experienced drivers so far this season, on both points and performances. Hulkenberg has also reached Q3 an impressive six times, as opposed to the sole appearance from Magnussen.

To add insult to injury in this scenario, Hulkenberg was given a multi-year deal in 2022, meaning his seat ultimately is safe. Steiner has backed Magnussen up to now, but has also given him ultimatums as he looks to secure the team’s driver lineup sooner than he did last year.

The question would then arise of who could replace him if Steiner did decide to part ways. Haas have a well known close relationship with Ferrari being their engine supplier - could Antonio Giovinazzi be a name to consider, given his testing with the team last season and recent Le Mans victory?

Logan Sargeant

This one could seem obvious to some. A rookie yet to score a point in F1, that has been well beaten by his teammate up to now in the season. Instead, let’s look at why he could still be safe.

Sargeant has talent - there is no doubt about that. His impressive rookie season in F2 that saw him finish fourth with two victories earned him his 2023 seat, as a product of the Williams Driver Academy.

Since racing in F1, his debut P11 in Bahrain has ultimately been the highlight, and he is definitely finding his feet as time goes on and the car underneath him and Alex Albon continues to improve.

There is also no need to ignore the commercial value he brings to F1 and more importantly the Williams team, who haven’t been as well off as others in years gone by. As the first American in the sport since its growth in his homeland, he’s a marketing dream.

However, Formula 1 is ruthless, particularly if your performances on the track aren’t justifying your value off of it. Sargeant needs to make the most of his time on the grid, and more importantly score some points since Albon has shown the package is capable at certain tracks.

Additionally, with Mercedes having had a good relationship with the team in years gone by, there’s no doubt they’ll be thinking about Fred Vesti if he continues his impressive form in F2, as well as Mick Schumacher who continues to wait in the wings.

Guanyu Zhou

Given his impressive qualifying performance at the Hungaroring recently, this one could seem harsh. For me, this is more dependent on another young talent who will be desperate for Zhou’s seat.

Theo Pourchaire has been a name thrown around in the paddock since he became the youngest ever F2 Feature Race winner at Monaco in 2021. Still just 19, he currently sits top of the Formula 2 standings, after finishing second in 2022 to Felipe Drugovich.

The Frenchman is also a Sauber Academy Driver, and certainly not one the company will be wanting to lose if he does win the junior championship this time round and is left in hot pursuit by teams around them, particularly with their high 2026 hopes when Audi join forces.

Albeit their car hasn’t been anything special, neither Zhou or teammate Valterri Bottas have set the world alight this year. However, the Finnish 10-time race winner is contracted with the team until 2025, meaning his seat is safe until then. Having an experienced teammate next to Pourchaire like Bottas would also be desirable for Sauber, and I think Zhou might want to step it up in the second half of the year given the form of both competitors up to now in their respective competitions.

Sergio Perez

Christian Horner will continue to deny any chance of Perez losing his seat for 2024, and it’s understandable with the seeming lack of confidence at the Mexican’s disposal in the first half of the season.

However, this is Red Bull, and considering they’ve already gone against their word this year with regard to Nyck De Vries, you really never know.

At Spa, Perez certainly improved on his form that saw him miss Q3 five times in a row before qualifying just ninth in Budapest, to start on the front row and finish second in a Red Bull 1-2.

However, considering Checo declared himself a contender for the championship after winning two of the first four races, he is now 125 points off of leader and teammate Max Verstappen, who has dominated the grid thus far.

And if the rumours of Liberty Media pushing Red Bull to create more competition within their team are true, they may face little choice but to put a closer competitor in their second car. With the addition of Daniel Ricciardo to their AlphaTauri sister team, it’s a chance for him or his teammate Yuki Tsunoda to make a statement for the top seat.

If Ricciardo beats Tsunoda, he almosts proves that he’s still got it and could compete again in a top team - potentially replacing Perez. The same could be said for the Japanese driver, who by beating Ricciardo could prove himself worthy to Horner and Helmut Marko.

If Perez can find a couple more wins in the second half of the season and hold on to second place in the championship, you’d think realistically his place is safe - that is all Red Bull really ask of Verstappen’s teammate, whoever they may be. He also should find comfort in the street circuits to come, where he has shown he has some real pace.

Daniel Ricciardo

This may seem contradictory given the previous suggestion of him having a chance at the most desirable seat in motor racing.

However, Ricciardo is as stated ‘on loan’ at AlphaTauri, so whether we will see him again in 2024 is yet to be seen. His performances so far have been more than enough to suggest it was the correct decision to replace Nyck De Vries, and he will certainly offer a better comparison of Tsunoda than the Dutchman.

As said with regards to Perez, he does have the chance to put some pressure on Red Bull if he can really beat Tsunoda in the second half of the season, especially now he should be comfortable with the car.

Although, if Tsunoda manages to get the better of the Australian, you’ve got to wonder whether someone like Liam Lawson would benefit more from that seat, after his impressive performances in Super Formula that saw some call for him to replace De Vries initially.

Danny Ric has his future in his own hands now. It will be incredibly exciting to see what he can do in the second half of the season.