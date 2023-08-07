Nyck de Vries back behind the wheel for first drive since F1 sacking

De Vries will drive an MP Motorsport Formula 2 car in a demonstration on August 12-13 at JACK’s Racing Day, which claims to be Europe’s largest combined car, motorcycle and karting event.

The event is at Assen, home turf for the Dutchman.

Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023? Video of Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023?

De Vries, the former F2 and Formula E champion, impressed enough driving for Williams last season to land a full-time F1 drive this year with AlphaTauri.

But that was cut short after only 10 grands prix when Red Bull opted to remove him in favour of Daniel Ricciardo at their sister team.

De Vries said of his first drive since being axed: “JACK’s Racing Day is one of the most diverse and accessible racing events in Europe. It’s great to see that our sport is so alive in the Netherlands. I look forward to seeing everyone in Assen!”

Hilde van Dam, the event organiser, said: “Our event is known for making the international racing world accessible where we have already welcomed many a top driver to Assen.

“The fact that we managed to secure a top Dutch driver this year is extra special. Like the many tens of thousands of fans, we are looking forward to a wonderful race weekend.”