Sainz has taken the first step to leave Ferrari at the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of 2024, by signing a pre-contract with Audi, according to AutoAction.

The report states that while the agreement is not a binding commitment, it "shows the Spaniard is considering his alternatives” outside of Ferrari, with a possible move to Sauber for 2025 now seeming closer than ever.

“I do prefer starting a season already knowing where I’m going to be the following year,” Sainz told AutoAction at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Sainz has been linked with a switch to the current Alfa Romeo-badged Sauber team, who will become Audi in 2026 when the German manufacturer completes its takeover of the Hinwil-based squad, for months.

After being singled out as a potential candidate to join Audi earlier this year, Sainz had previously rubbished the speculation as “uncorroborated and invented rumours”.

At the time, Sainz insisted that he wanted to continue with Ferrari for “many years”, adding "I am very comfortable here, I’m living a dream, and this is my objective.”

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are the current drivers at Alfa Romeo, who appear set to retain their line-up for 2024.

Bottas is locked in to Alfa Romeo until the end of 2025, when Audi take over, while Zhou is on the verge of earning a new deal for next season, according Formu1uno.