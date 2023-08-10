Horner reveals “a lot of interest” in Red Bull F1 2025 seat 

While Max Verstappen is tied down to a long-term deal running to 2028, Sergio Perez’s contract expires at the end of 2024.

Red Bull have repeatedly insisted that Perez’s position is safe for next season despite his at times underwhelming performances this year alongside Verstappen.

However, the Mexican’s seat could be up for grabs in 2025. And according to team principal Horner, there are plenty of drivers who want it.

"It's just the position that we're in it's great to have a lot of interest," Horner told Sky Sports News.

"And it's not just from those drivers [Perez and Ricciardo] - it's from drivers outside our spectrum as well regarding 2025.”

Which drivers could be interested?

Given the dominance of the RB19 this season, most of the grid would probably like to drive for Red Bull - even if it means becoming Verstappen's teammate.

Current occupant Perez will be looking to make a firm case to keep hold of his seat over the next year and a half.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo, who was parachuted in to replace the underperforming Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri - Red Bull’s sister team - has already made it clear he wants to return to the parent outfit on a full-time basis.

Ricciardo’s teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, also holds aspirations of sealing a promotion to Red Bull one day.

Red Bull have several junior drivers who could move themselves into contention, with Liam Lawson appearing the most likely to make the step up to F1 in the coming years.

Outside of Red Bull’s young driver programme, there are several candidates who may be available in 2025.

Lando Norris is known to have already held talks with Red Bull and recently admitted that leaving McLaren was “in the back” of his mind prior to a recent turnaround in form.

Red Bull are believed to think highly of Norris, who is considered a future world champion by many and one of the most exciting prospects on the grid.

Highly-rated McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri has enjoyed an impressive rookie F1 campaign so far and has been tipped as a possible Red Bull driver in the future.

Last year, Horner spoke of his regret at missing the chance to sign the Australian to Red Bull’s junior pool when he was enjoying a hugely successful rise to F1. So could Piastri be an option to partner Verstappen?

Another potential candidate might be Charles Leclerc, whose contract with Ferrari expires at the end of 2024. However, the Monegasque has repeatedly stressed his desire to remain with Ferrari and is rumoured to be close to agreeing an extension that will keep him at Maranello until 2026.

What about Alex Albon? Albon, who was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 in favour of Perez, has been a star performer ever since securing his return to the F1 grid with Williams in 2022.

The British-born Thai’s impressive displays have been met with praise from both Horner and Helmut Marko. Never say never, but having split from the Red Bull family in 2022 to put his full faith in Williams, a reunion feels extremely unlikely.