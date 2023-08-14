‘Even if Ferrari pay him double, Lewis Hamilton knows things won’t go better’

The famous Italian manufacturers have been linked with trying to recruit Hamilton when his current Mercedes deal expires at the end of this season.

But Hamilton remains committed to Mercedes and is expected to pen a new deal although it hasn’t been signed yet.

"I also think Hamilton is quite smart," Auto Motor und Sport’s Michael Schmidt reported.

"He knows very well, that even if they pay him double in Maranello, things won't go any better there. Ferrari is not ahead of Mercedes as a car.

"And every problem at Mercedes would multiply at Ferrari because it is even more in the spotlight."

Hamilton reportedly received overtures from the top man in the Ferrari hierarchy.

“Hamilton had been contacted personally by [Ferrari president John] Elkann,” wrote Leo Turrini, an Italian journalist, in Quotidiano.

“I understand he politely replied ‘no thanks’.”

Hamilton is 38 but is expected to remain in F1 for he foreseeable future in his bid to claim a record eighth F1 championship.