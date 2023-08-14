The Premier League football team who wanted an F1 track in their stadium

Originally reported by FourFourTwo, when looking to renovate their stadium - Kenilworth Stadium - in 2003, then-owner John Gurney had big plans.

Gurney wanted to turn their existing venue into an impressive 70,000-seater stadium into an all-purpose arena.

He had plans to make Luton as a base for a number of American sports such as NFL and NFA, as well as F1.

An F1 track would feature around the stadium, with Gurney claiming one-race per year could bring in approximately £200 million.

It didn’t stop there as Gurney hoped to rebrand the club, potentially re-naming it as ‘London Luton’ akin to the nearby airport.

All of his crazy plans disillusioned the fans, particularly as he sacked manager Joe Kinnear.

His time as chairman of Luton lasted just 55 days, conceding he was ‘the most hated man in football’ a year later.

Luton are in a better place now having started their Premier League campaign, with a new stadium expected to be completed by 2026.