Herbert, who also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a motorsports career that spanned over three decades, has spoken out on Perez’s current situation at Red Bull.

While the Mexican currently sits in second place in the Driver Standings, he’s been concerningly far off of his teammate Max Verstappen in the same machinery. Verstappen has amassed 10 victories in contrast to Perez’s two, both benefiting from an extraordinary Red Bull package that has dominated the rest of the grid.

While Verstappen has taken full advantage in a display of man and machine working perfectly together, Perez has really struggled at times, missing out on Q3 on several occasions. Just over 40 points ahead of the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in the standings, who haven’t had nearly as competitive cars at their disposal, pressure has built on Perez’s position as a Red Bull driver.

“It’s alarming for Perez. You don’t want to be that far away from your teammate for sure”, Herbert told OLBG, who found the 33-year-old was the furthest behind his teammate on the grid when it comes to average qualifying times. “If I was Perez, I’d be worried and very uncomfortable.

“Verstappen is very happy with the situation because he’s not under pressure or being challenged in any way, but Red Bull know they’ll need someone that will be consistently at the top when the other teams get more competitive.”

Such has been the situation at Red Bull that rumours have circulated over who could replace the Mexican if his form doesn’t improve. The second seat at Red Bull has been a blessing and a curse for several drivers in recent years, as the competitive package has come with Verstappen as a teammate, who has been unmatchable for the likes of Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and now Perez.

“Who do you replace Perez with?”, questioned Herbert. “They could look at Lando Norris - I don't know if he can get out of his contract or if there's a performance clause.”

Norris has been suggested in the paddock as a name worthy of a top seat in Formula 1, and the Brit has impressed once again this season with McLaren. Charles Leclerc has also been quick, and the only man to really take the fight to Verstappen over the past two seasons, but Herbert feels the risk would be too big for him or his Ferrari teammate: “I don't see why Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz would like to leave Ferrari.”

“I know there are some frustrations but there's a big risk factor to consider when it comes to joining Red Bull because Verstappen is there, he's not an easy person to go up against.”

While Herbert says he would be concerned if he was in Perez’s shoes, he says it’s up to him to solve the situation: “He might think he’s done a good job in qualifying and they put the screen in front of you and you think 'oh, god I'm still miles off - what do I need to do?'”

“We're halfway through the season and he's still not able to find that extra speed, there may be certain races when he can, but he can't find the consistency like Verstappen. Only Perez can turn things around.”