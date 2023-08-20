De Vries could be called up into the role for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri in Mexico in October, RacingNews365 report.

The Dutch driver was only recently sacked by Red Bull from their sister team AlphaTauri, after 10 grands prix this season.

He was ruthlessly replaced by Daniel Ricciardo was is now in situ until at least the end of 2023.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Liam Lawson is the first-choice to act as Red Bull or AlphaTauri’s reserve driver, but he is also racing in the Japan-based Super Formula series.

One of his races is on the same date as the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix meaning Red Bull must look elsewhere for a reserve driver to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

De Vries is still contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2023, despite his axing from the AlphaTauri seat, making him eligible to act as a reserve driver.

But he won’t be considered for the job if he signs terms with another F1 team before October.