The Sky Sports F1 pundit named in Stormzy’s new song

Released earlier this month, ‘Angel in the Marble’ makes reference to Brundle in the song’s lyrics.

“Yeah, I grew up in the jungle, on the grid with Martin Brundle,” is sung by Stormzy.

Brundle and Stormzy first crossed paths on the grid at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton controversially lost out to Max Verstappen.

Stormzy then spoke to Brundle on the grid again at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

It wasn’t the only F1 reference in the song, with Stormzy making reference to Hamilton: “I skrrt through it like I’m Sir Lewis”.

The pair share a good relationship as Hamilton also appeared in Stormzy’s ‘LONGEVITY’ music video.