McLaren enjoyed a remarkable resurgence before the F1 2023 summer break, finishing second on merit twice.

Their progress is welcome news for Norris, who on the surface never showed his frustration, but may have been tempted to look elsewhere.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Red Bull are big admirers of Norris, plus he has a good relationship with Max Verstappen.

In an interview with ESPN, Brown explained why McLaren is the team to be at - not Red Bull - ahead of the new rules in 2026.

“We've got our team in place. It's stable,” he said. “We have additional talent coming to be additive to what we currently have. We have all the financial resources we need.

“It's just going to take a little bit of time so as long as we can show this progress... '26 is going to be a huge reset for this sport and there's not going to be any excuses for us. We have everything we need from resources, people, two great drivers, all the technology, infrastructure.

“As long as [Norris] continues to see our pace and development then I think he'll have all the confidence in the world that this team's won 20 world championships and have everything they need, look at the momentum.

“You look down the grid, there's as many unknowns about '26. Red Bull with a new engine, how's that going to be? They've never done that before. There's all sorts of variables going on there and I think our story is as good as anyone's.”

Brown believes McLaren need to continue to prove to Norris they have what it takes to win races and championships to retain him beyond 2025.

"I think it's been massively important for all of us. It shows we can do it," Brown added.

"That being said, we haven't won one with [Norris] yet. He loves McLaren, it's been his family, so there's no doubt in my mind is his number one choice is to win a world championship with McLaren. I think the best thing we do to retain him is to demonstrate to him we're a team capable of doing that.

"It's not a case of wooing him or not wooing him, it's about giving him a car where he can look himself in the mirror and say 'I think I can win a world championship with this team'."