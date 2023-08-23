F1 cost cap results for 2022 expected in a “matter of weeks”

All 10 teams are awaiting the results of the FIA’s investigation to see if anyone has breached the cost cap rules.

Red Bull fell foul of the regulations for Max Verstappen’s 2021 title-winning season, ultimately being punished with a $7m fine and a 10 percent reduction in aerodynamic testing.

This was because they breached the cost cap by $1.86m.

It’s already been speculated that a number of teams have exceeded the cost cap for 2022, however, we’re still awaiting official news from the FIA.

Speaking to select media, including Crash.net, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Vasseur insisted that he has full “trust” in the FIA.

“Concerned? No," he said. "We had communication in July that the result of the investigation will come by the beginning of September or something like this - a matter of weeks.

“The plan was beginning of September.

“I fully trust the FIA on the fact that they’re doing the job and they will come with the results of the cost cap investigation with their plan at the beginning of September.”