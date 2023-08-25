Ricciardo was hospitalised with a hand injury after Friday practice at Zandvoort.

If he is ruled out of Sunday’s race, Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri have two options to put in the car.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Liam Lawson, who is already present in Zandvoort, is their official reserve driver so would expect to be the first-choice replacement.

But De Vries, who was axed by AlphaTauri this season but remains under contract until the end of the year, is also theoretically an option.

Bild have reported that De Vries and Lawson could both be considered if Ricciardo’s hand injury rules him out of the race.

It would be a stunning story if De Vries was called back, so soon after he lost the full-time AlphaTauri drive to Ricciardo.

De Vries was sacked after 10 grands prix and replaced by Ricciardo who has completed just two races since his own return.