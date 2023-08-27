Max Verstappen names his one dream F1 teammate - and it’s not a current driver…

He steered clear of current or ex-Red Bull drivers like Sergio Perez or Daniel Ricciardo, and certainly didn’t name rivals like Lewis Hamilton or George Russell.

“For me, personally? Dream team? If I could bring people back to their normal racing [age], it would be my dad,” Verstappen told Sky.

“For me, personally, that’s my dream team.”

“His career didn’t go to plan. It had a lot of potential. He knew what went wrong.”

Jos Verstappen drove in eight F1 seasons, across three spells, representing Benetton, Simtek, Footwork, Tyrrell, Stewart, Arrows and Minardi.

In his debut year of 1994, he drove alongside Schumacher for Benetton.

Jos Verstappen has since become a big presence in the paddock as the driving force behind his son’s rise.

“He knew it was very important to have the right people around you, from a young age, to guide you in the right way. That’s what he did with me,” Max said.

“From what happened in his career, from what went wrong, he tried to prevent me having [the same].

“That’s why he prepared me in a very professional way from a young age to be ready for certain scenarios.”