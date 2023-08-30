It’s only a matter of time until Verstappen will become a three-time F1 world champion.

He’s won nine consecutive races ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, winning 11 of the 13 races in F1 2023.

Verstappen continues to break records as he writes his name in the history books.

Ahead of Monza, Verstappen is 138 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez, with 258 points on the table.

Even if Verstappen was to win the next two races (with the fastest lap) and Perez was unable to score, he’d be 190 points clear going into the Japanese Grand Prix.

So as it stands, the earliest Verstappen can win his third title is at Suzuka.

Depending on Perez’s form, Qatar could be a more likely destination, particularly with the additional points on offer in the sprint.